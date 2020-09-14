Gunmen kill two FRSC officers, abduct 10 others
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of two of its officers with ten others abducted during an attack by unknown gunmen on Monday morning.
The FRSC personnel were travelling from Sokoto and Kebbi States Command of the Corps for a training programme at FRSC Academy, Udi and were reportedly attacked by bandits/kidnappers at Udege junction, along Mararaban-Udege between Adoka, Nasarawa state Monday at about 8 am.
FRSC Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja said the officers totalling 26 in number were travelling in two buses.
According to him, one of the officers in the vehicle conveying the staff of the Corps reportedly died during the attack while another officer died in the hospital and four others were injured, 8 escaped unhurt, ten unaccounted for as they were allegedly kidnapped by the assailants.
Kazeem, noted that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has immediately reported the incident to relevant authorities for prompt rescue of the kidnapped staff while investigations to ensure that the assailants are brought to book is ongoing.
He added that the Corps Marshal has called on all staff of the Corps not to be deterred by this unfortunate incident.
He said that the Corps would work closely with relevant security to ensure that the criminal elements are brought to book and justice is served while the missing personnel are found.
