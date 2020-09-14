Gunmen kill two FRSC officers, abduct 10 others

Latest News
By Clement Idoko - Abuja
Gunmen kill two FRSC officers, Ondo, gunmen, CMD, health workers, PDP, attack, Police, Gunmen abduct JSS3 students, Kaduna State, BREAKING: Kaduna, abduct, gunmen, nursing mothers,Abducted wives, one-yr-old child of assassinated member of Bauchi House of Assembly regain freedom, Gunmen abduct two Ondo, One killed in Kwara robbery, attack , Southern Kaduna, Gunmen kill one, 14 killed in Agudu community, Gunmen kill security guard, Delta court, Gunmen abduct Police Inspector, Gunmen kill traditional ruler, Gunmen , lawmaker, Kano, daughter, Gunmen kidnap three in Ekiti, Akinyele, gunmen, adamawa, Gunmen attack filling station
FILE PHOTO

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of two of its officers with ten others abducted during an attack by unknown gunmen on Monday morning.

The FRSC personnel were travelling from Sokoto and Kebbi States Command of the Corps for a training programme at FRSC Academy, Udi and were reportedly attacked by bandits/kidnappers at Udege junction, along Mararaban-Udege between Adoka, Nasarawa state Monday at about 8 am.

FRSC Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja said the officers totalling 26 in number were travelling in two buses.

According to him, one of the officers in the vehicle conveying the staff of the Corps reportedly died during the attack while another officer died in the hospital and four others were injured, 8 escaped unhurt, ten unaccounted for as they were allegedly kidnapped by the assailants.

Kazeem, noted that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has immediately reported the incident to relevant authorities for prompt rescue of the kidnapped staff while investigations to ensure that the assailants are brought to book is ongoing.

He added that the Corps Marshal has called on all staff of the Corps not to be deterred by this unfortunate incident.

He said that the Corps would work closely with relevant security to ensure that the criminal elements are brought to book and justice is served while the missing personnel are found.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The spate of the deadly coronavirus pandemic surged from over three million cases in April to over twenty-six million cases in August. But while it is still increasing in some parts of the world, the infection rate, according to the figure released by authorities daily, is reducing in Nigeria…
Gunmen kill two FRSC officers
THE regular meeting of the Yoruba Summit Group has ended. It undertook an in-depth review the state of Nigeria in relation to the interests and aspirations of the Yoruba Nation…
Gunmen kill two FRSC officers

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Tribune Online Admission Guide for 2020/21 academic session for confirmed, standard secondary schools in Nigeria:Seed of Life College, Ibadan, is an international private school noted for academic excellence and moral uprightness in the country. For details check. www.seedoflifeschools.com

You might also like
Latest News

Zamfara: Military airstrikes kill scores of fighters in bandits camp ― DHQ

Latest News

Poultry farmers want 3 percent interest rate for agric investment

Latest News

My agenda as chairman is to unite Ekiti PDP ― Kolawole

Latest News

‘In 17 years, anti-corruption agencies secured only 10 high-profile convictions’ 

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More