Managing insecurity is not an easy task, it requires support of all, says Borno Gov

The Borno state Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has said the bedevilling insecurity in the country required support from all Nigerians, saying Managing insecurity is not an easy task.

Professor Zulum stated this on Friday while declaring open the annual Quranic recitation competition in Gusau, Zamfara state capital organised by the Center for Islamic Studies of the Usman Dan Fodio University.

He called on the people of Zamfara state to support the administration of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle who is up and doing to ensure the protection of people’s lives and their properties in the state.

“Managing insecurity is not an easy task, support the administration of Governor Bello Mattawale with prayers.”

“Tackling insecurity required all support from Nigerians, Millions of our resources go on tackling insecurity in our states.”

Governor Zullum, who served as the Chairman of the occasion, described the efforts of Zamfara State Governor in hosting this year’s competition in spite of biting economic reality, as a very commendable one.

He extolled the good virtues of the Governor whom he said deserved the title he bears, “Khadimul Quran”. “The sheer drive towards enduring efforts done to promote the Quran among the youth is an indication that the state Governor’s commitment to the Government and people of Zamfara State to the wellbeing of the society is not in doubt”.

Governor Zullum believes that the myriad of challenges facing the Country today can be eased if we embrace the power of the Quran.

He then donated the sum of N10 million for the successful conduct of the one-week-long event.

In his remark as the Chief Host of the event, Governor Bello Mohammed outlined the importance of the competition which he said included the translation of the words of Allah into practice.

He said that the importance of the Quran in our lives and the guidance it serves are the major takeaways we should expect from the conduct of the event and thereafter.

He commended the Local Organising Committee for a well-organised event. He also called on participants not to see the competition as an affront to one another but as a service to humanity.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, the Deputy Governor of Zamfara state, Senator Hassan Mohammed Gusau said the competition is made possible with the total support from the state Governor, Dr Bello Mohemmed.

He commended the cooperation of the people of the state and the hard work of his team to realise a hitch-free event. He assured me of a free and fair event and a memorable one.





The Vice Chancellor of Usman Dan Fodio University, Professor Bilbis commended the Government of Zamfara state for hosting this year’s competition which he said is an indication of the readiness of the state to continue uplifting the status of the book of Allah.

He called on competitors to consider their participation as a contribution to the promotion of the virtue of the Quran.

In a short remark, the royal father of the day, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi described the annual competition as a unifying factor among Nigerian Muslims. He called on Muslims, beyond recitation, to apply the teachings of the Quran in their daily lives.

The Guest Speaker, Sheikh Ibrahim Ahmad Maqari commended Governor Bello Mohammed, describing him as a Governor who came to power in the state at a very difficult time.

He spoke on the need to protect the centres of Quranic studies across the Islamic communities in the Country. He advocated for compulsory contribution to an endowment for the upkeep of such Islamic centres and also for the vulnerable by all State Governors.

Professor Maqari also advocated for certification and the drawing and adoption of a modern curriculum for the informal and semi-formal Quranic centres spread across the Islamic Communities in the Country.

