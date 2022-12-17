Sanwo-Olu, Ogun deputy governor grace Awori cultural day celebration

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the deputy governor of Ogun State, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele as well as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, were among the dignitaries at the maiden edition of Awori Cultural Festival Day held in Lagos, last week.

Speaking at the event, the National President of the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN) and former Commissioner for Finance, Lagos State, Chief Ajibola Olagbaye, lauded Sanwo-Olu and others for their strong support and contributions to the association since its formation and also towards the cultural festival day celebration.

He said Sanwo-Olu in particular played a key role in making this maiden edition of Awori Day a reality.

Olagbaye explained that the cultural festival celebration tagged: “Our culture, our pride: The emergence of Aworis’ oneness,” is to demonstrate love and unity among Awori people and also to showcase to the whole world, their rich cultural and tourism products as well as contributions to tourism development and promotion in Lagos and Ogun states.

He, however, disclosed that the Awori people are not culturally linked to only Lagos and Ogun states but are also instrumental to the making of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to him, it is interesting to inform you all in this gathering that through the efforts of the Awori Think-Tank, which was set up by AWAN in 2020, it has been discovered and established that Aworis are also in Oyo State and particularly in Ogbomoso and Ibadan and this has been further affirmed by Professor Rasheed Olaniyi in his works on Awori Dewure, which he released last year.

He said this discovery that Awori people transcend beyond Lagos and Ogun states represented a new beginning and paradigm shift in emotional, psychological, social and moral attachment for the people concerned.

He described the celebration as historic as it was the first time such a large and centrally organised cultural festival would be held by the Aworis.

He said the contributions of some illustrious Aworis, who are now of blessed memories such as Fagbenro Beyioku, Justice Charles Bada, Justice Ishola Oluwa, M.O. Kosoko, Abayomi Durosinmi, Pa Karimu Laka and Pa Sakariyau Opeifa and so forth would never be forgotten.

He said they were the people who laid the foundation and ensured that Awori’s voice is not suppressed in social and political discussions in and outside Lagos and Ogun states.

