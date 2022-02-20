Man suffocates in petrol tank in Kwara

A 29-year-old fuel tank installer/maintenance officer, simply identified as Ahmed, has been recovered dead from petrol tank at a popular filling station in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident occurred on Saturday night at about 07:25 pm at No 157 Bovas filling station located opposite Adisco bus stop on Ajase-Ipo road in the Ilorin metropolis while the deceased was carrying out maintenance job in the filling station.

It was also gathered from a source in the filling station that the deceased came to Ilorin from Ibadan with his boss, Mr. Abdulbasit Oladimeji, for the maintenance job.

The source said that the deceased suddenly got suffocated and eventually died in the tank while performing the maintenance work inside the petrol tank at the filling station.

However, it took intervention of men of the state Fire Service to evacuate the body from the tank and handed over to his boss, Mr Abdulbasit Oladimeji.

It was gathered from co-workers that the deceased did not put on necessary safety gear before engaging on the job.

Speaking on the development, the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade Olumuyiwa, urged the general public to be more safety conscious and always endeavour to use safety equipment at all time.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…