Gunmen attack farm owner over alleged drug dealings

A United State of America (USA) returnee identified as Shola Daniel, was on Friday waylaid and attacked by some gunmen at his farmhouse over alleged drug dealings.

Daniel alongside two of his workers had gone to his farm located around Imoren-Imota, Agohun, a boundary town between Lagos and Ogun states for monitoring when a four-man gang made an attempt on his life but he was lucky to escape through a nearby bush.

Tribune Online learnt that with the Friday attack, Daniel have had close shave with death on three occasions.

The first incident was in March 2019 in the highbrow Lekki axis of the state.

According to him, the second incidence was in February 2021 along Aje by Murtala Mohammed way, Yaba where he was attacked by some yet-to-be identified gunmen, who according to him, were suspected to be members of a drug syndicate.

The attack left him with fractured arms and broken thighs.

He said, “On that particular evening, I was on my farm with two of my workers, when four armed men walked into the farm. They demanded to see me.

But because that was not the first time I would be experiencing such invasion, I had known immediately that they were in for no good. So, I managed to escape through the bush to avoid being killed or kidnapped.

For some months, gunmen have been on my trail for an offense I know nothing about.

When I was in the United State, some people contacted me that they needed me to help them scout for some business partners who could invest in their line of business. They told me it was a courier business, so I felt it was legitimate.

A man expressed desire to take part in the business therefore I introduced him to the people.

But months gone by, I didn’t know what transpired between them but I knew something had gone wrong in the course of their business transaction. So they said the man-made away with their money.

At this time, I had returned to Lagos, Nigeria. So when they were unable to trace the whereabouts of the man, they came after me. They said I had to repay the money he ran away with just because I introduced him to them.

They thought I connived with the man to swindle them and that was the beginning of my sleeplessness.

They threatened to kill me if I fail to pay them back their money. I was curious. This is when I learnt about the nature of their business. It was illicit drugs dealing but they told me it was courier business.

I knew I was in some kind of serious trouble. In February 2021, along Aje by Murtala Mohammed way, Yaba, Lagos, I was attacked by some armed men. I was tortured and injured and had my arms fractured.

When I discovered that I was no longer safe, I made a formal complaint at the Ikoyi office of the NDLEA. An official of the agency called the leader of the syndicate cautioning them against such act and he was assured of my safety.

But recently, I began to notice some strange faces trailing my movement. So I decided to relocate to Ikorodu where I felt I would be secured but this was not to be as I was attacked again, by some armed gunmen on my farm with two of my workers. But with God, I was able to escape unhurt.”

One of the farm workers, who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “Our boss escaped death by the whiskers and that was the second time an attempt would be made on his life.

We were rounding off for the day when four armed men walked into the farm. Their faces were covered and they requested to see my boss. Perhaps, he had seen them when they were coming in reason he was able to escape the attack.”

Efforts to reach the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, failed as his telephone rang severally without any response.

