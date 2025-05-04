Mali’s record-breaking nonuplets celebrate 4th birthday

The world is celebrating Halima Cissé and Abdelkader Arby from Mali as their record-breaking nonuplets, born in Morocco, turn four on Sunday, May 4.

The siblings, comprising five boys and four girls, made history as the first known nonuplets to survive birth, earning them a Guinness World Records certificate.

The nonuplets, who have grown significantly since their last birthday, will mark their special day with a spectacular party.

According to their proud mother, Halima, 29, “The children are all well, by the grace of God. They have grown so much since their last birthday and the change is clearly visible in them all.”

Their father, Abdelkader, added, “We started with seven, and Allah blessed us with nine.”

The family finally returned home to Mali when the children were 19 months old after receiving specialised care in Morocco.

The nonuplets’ parents have promised a grand celebration fit for celebrities, with the family looking forward to another joyous year together.