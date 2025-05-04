Gov Bago congratulates deputy on 51st birthday

Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has congratulated his deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, on his 51st birthday.

In a birthday message, Governor Bago described his deputy as humble, loyal, generous, and a reliable partner in governance.

The Governor praised Garba’s commitment, dedication, and support, which have contributed significantly to the progress of his administration, particularly in achieving their shared vision for Niger.

He expressed optimism that their harmonious relationship will continue to strengthen for the greater good of the state.

Governor Bago assured Garba of his continuous support as they work together to lead the state, praying that Allah grants him more years, good health, wisdom, and strength for impactful service and fulfilled dreams.