Malami’s decision to shelve governorship ambition demonstrates altruism, patriotism ― Aide

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has not resigned, he withdrew his ambition to contest for the 2023 Kebbi State Gubernatorial Elections, The Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the minister, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, has said.

Malami has indicated his intention to contest the Kebbi state governorship election on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Party (APC), until last week when President Muahammadu Buhari directed political office holders with intention to participate in the forthcoming elections to resign their appointment with immediate effect.

Malami’s media aide said, in a statement on Sunday that his principal has the right to choose to voluntarily shelve his gubernatorial ambition.

“It is a matter of personal conviction and individual right which didn’t violate any law,” Dr Gwandu said.

He added that right-thinking members of the society accord respect to individual’s right to freedom of choice in matters relating to the minister’s governorship ambition.

In his words, “As individual Nigerian citizens with inalienable fundamental rights, we are not aware of any legally justifiable and reasonable tenable obligations compelling the person of Abubakar Malami, SAN or as an Attorney General of the Federation to do otherwise.





“The decision is not only a demonstration of altruism and patriotism but of contentment, self-control, placidity and decisiveness in problem-solving at a time shrouded with confusing and competing for stimulus. It is a commendable posture worthy admiration coming from a paragon of virtue,” he added.

