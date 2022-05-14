NSCDC arrests four cable vandals in Kwara

Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Saturday, paraded four cable vandals reportedly caught while trying to vandalise armoured cable of a 33 KVA transformer serving Ifesowapo community in Oyun area of Ilorin metropolis.

In a statement by the corps’ Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babawale Afolabi, the state commandant of the corps, Mr Makinde Iskil Ayinla, explained that prompt response of the anti-vandal unit of the corps to a distress call made it possible to arrest the vandals.

“In line with the directive given by the commandant general Ahmed Abubakar Audi regarding one of the core mandates of the NSCDC which is to protect all the government’s critical infrastructures and national assets, on Saturday 14/05/2022, at about 0610hours, the anti-vandal unit of the corps was able to arrest four vandals who were met vandalizing a 33KVA transformer serving a whole community and cost huge amount of money.

“The names of the suspected vandals are Jamiu Rasaq, 29, who happens to be the arrowhead, Mohammed Idris, 18, Bala Abubakar, 15 and Haruna Muhammed, 20.”

The statement also said that the commandant had ordered full-scale investigations that could lead to the arrest of other suspects believed to still be at large.

