Remains of Deborah Samuel laid to rest in Niger State

Latest NewsTop News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna 
Deborah Samuel
Deborah Samuel

The remains of Deborah Samuel, who was killed by a mob over alleged blasphemy in Sokoto have been laid to rest. 

A source revealed that she was buried in her hometown, Tunga Magajiya, in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.

Well-wishers and relations who witnessed the burial of the 200 level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education expressed their sadness over the loss of one of their own.

Tribune Online gathered she was buried around 6:30 pm at the Christian cemetery in Tunga Magaiya.

It was gathered that the youths in the town protested that her burial ought to have been carried out by the Sokoto State government, but her family insisted that they would carry out the burial themselves. 

It was said that her uncle, Emmanuel Maaji who is the pastor of ECWA church in the village, led the prayers at the cemetery before she was lowered to mother earth.

 

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

Malami’s decision to shelve governorship ambition demonstrates altruism,…

Latest News

NSCDC arrests four cable vandals in Kwara

Latest News

Police officer, four others escape death in accident in Bauchi

Latest News

2023: Ibadan North Rep, Akinremi, declares for second term, lists achievements

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More