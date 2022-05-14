Remains of Deborah Samuel laid to rest in Niger State

The remains of Deborah Samuel, who was killed by a mob over alleged blasphemy in Sokoto have been laid to rest.

A source revealed that she was buried in her hometown, Tunga Magajiya, in Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State.

Well-wishers and relations who witnessed the burial of the 200 level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education expressed their sadness over the loss of one of their own.

Tribune Online gathered she was buried around 6:30 pm at the Christian cemetery in Tunga Magaiya.

It was gathered that the youths in the town protested that her burial ought to have been carried out by the Sokoto State government, but her family insisted that they would carry out the burial themselves.

It was said that her uncle, Emmanuel Maaji who is the pastor of ECWA church in the village, led the prayers at the cemetery before she was lowered to mother earth.