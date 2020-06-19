Malami exposes hypocrisy in Buhari’s government ― PDP

Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has allegedly exposed the large scale corruption in the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government.

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government is enmeshed in deception and hypocrisy in the administration of Nigeria.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan said nothing could be so disturbing as the memo which alleged that the head of the nation’s anti-graft agency has himself diverted recovered funds.

The PDP said more embarrassing was the fact that administration prides itself as a government with zero tolerance for corruption, yet her face of anti-corruption Ibrahim Magu is being indicated by the same administration over acts of malfeasance.

PDP in the statement called on Mr Magu to immediately step aside and submit himself for an independent investigation in order to clear his name.

The statement reads in part: “the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the memo by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, indicting the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, of a financial scam, has further exposed the abysmal corruption, deception and hypocrisy that pervade the Buhari administration.

“The party asserts that it is the worst national embarrassment in the history of Nigeria, that the head of the anti-corruption agency in an administration that prides itself on zero tolerance for corruption, is being dragged on allegation of diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the agency.

“Malami’s memo has also exposed the credentials of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption architecture, rubbished his standing as Africa Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Champion and shattered our national integrity in the international arena.

“The world can now see that the much-hyped anti-corruption fight of the Buhari administration, has been nothing but a huge fraud and a racket by certain persons in the APC administration to harass political opponents, intimidate and extort money from innocent Nigerians and steal public funds.

“Nigerians and the world have further seen why corruption has worsened under the Buhari administration, as copiously documented by a credible international organization, including Transparency International (TI).

“Indeed, our party, Nigerians across the board and, of course, members of the international community, have completely lost confidence in President Buhari’s capacity to fight corruption as he has not demonstrated the littlest effort against corruption since he came into office in 2015.

“Instead, Mr President had continued to run a system that condones corrupt practices by officials of his administration while providing cover for individuals indicted for corruption including those who are now serving as cabinet ministers and other federal appointees in his government.

“The PDP recalled that President Buhari had insisted on Magu as the EFCC Chairman despite his rejection by the Senate over reports by the Department of State Services (DSS), which raised certain integrity issues against him.

“The party further recalled that the DSS report, which was read out on the floor of the Senate, allegedly stated that “Magu has failed the integrity test and will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption stand of the current government”.

“Our party, therefore, holds the latest report coming from none other than the Attorney General of the Federation; the EFCC’s supervising minister, who believably has unhindered access to facts and documents related to the anti-graft issues, must be received by President Buhari as a huge demand on him to clean up the system.

“Moreover, following the allegation of diversion of recovered funds coming from the nation’s Attorney General, the EFCC Chairman has lost all moral rectitude to preside over our nation’s anti-corruption agency to investigate and prosecute others until he comes clean of these horrible allegations.

“However, given this administration’s history of concealments and cover for indicted officials, our party enjoins the National Assembly to immediately constitute a joint ad-hoc committee and commence an independent investigation into these alleged disgraceful acts which has the potencies of collapsing our nation’s integrity before the comity of nations, the statement reads.

