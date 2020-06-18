Nigeria records 745 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 18,480

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 745 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 18,480.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

“745 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-280 Oyo-103 Ebonyi-72 FCT-60 Imo-46 Edo-34 Delta-33 Rivers-25 Kaduna-23 Ondo-16 Katsina-12 Kano-10 Bauchi-8 Borno-7 Kwara-5 Gombe-4 Sokoto-2 Enugu-2 Yobe-1 Osun-1 Nasarawa-1.”

