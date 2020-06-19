BREAKING: PHOTOS: 300 Nigerians stranded in UAE, 50 in Pakistan arrive in Abuja

Three hundred Nigerian citizens who have been stranded in the United Arab Republic (UAE), on Friday arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Also, 50 stranded Nigerians stranded in Pakistan landed in Abuja, on Friday via Tarco Air chartered flight.

According to the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), those from UAE were brought to the country in an Emirate Airline chartered flight and arrived at the airport in the afternoon.

According to the commission, all evacuees are to go on compulsory 14 days self-isolation according to the new protocol by the Presidential Task Force on #Covid_19.

Details later…..

