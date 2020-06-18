Oyo records 103 COVID-19 cases in one day as total rises to 18,480 in Nigeria

Oyo State, on Thursday, recorded 103 new COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 764.

The NCDC disclosed this on Thursday night via its verified Twitter handle.

It also said that the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria has risen to 18,480.

“On the 18th of June 2020, 745 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. The 745 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos(280), Oyo(103), Ebonyi(72), FCT(60), Imo(46), Edo(34), Delta(33), Rivers(25), Kaduna(23), Ondo(16), Katsina(12), Kano(10), Bauchi(8), Borno(7), Kwara(5), Gombe(4), Sokoto(2), Enugu(2), Yobe(1), Osun(1), Nasarawa(1).”

