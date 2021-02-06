Making Meatloaf

What are Meat Buns?

Meat buns are a mix of ground meat (usually beef or pork) baked inside a bun. It is traced to be a n Asian meal which different cultures are now infusing into their cuisines. You can add some crispy diced bacon, ham, onions, parmesan cheese, or shredded mozzarella cheese.

This recipe takes about two hours, including preparation and cook time.

Ingredients

The Filling

Shredded beef

1 small onion

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp thyme

Salt to taste

1 tsp Bouillon powder (optional)

Red chili flakes to taste

2 carrots

2 green onions

½ cup water

The Buns

2½ cups flour plus 1 to 2 tbsp for kneading

2 tablespoon butter melted

½ tablespoon yeast

1 egg

½ cup Milk

Sugar to taste

½ tsp Salt

Instructions

The Filling

While the dough is resting, heat the oil in a pan, add the diced onion, and cook till soft—about 5 minutes.

Add the beef and break it up.

Add the thyme, red chili flakes, grated carrots, green onions, Bouillon powder, salt, and pepper to taste.

Cook till there’s little to no more water in the meat

Leave to simmer for a few more minutes. Remove from heat and leave to cool.

The buns

Dissolve the Yeast and Sugar in the warm milk and leave to proof.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, and sugar, make a well at the centre and add the proofed yeast, egg, and butter and mix together until a soft dough is formed, smooth and elastic, about 7 minutes by hand.

Place the dough inside a very large oiled bowl (making sure you smear some oil on the surface of the dough) and leave to rise in a warm place for 1 hour or till doubled in size.

Punch down the dough to remove the trapped air and place the dough on a lightly floured work surface.

Divide the dough into 6 equal parts and mould each of them into a ball.

Take the dough one at a time and roll them out into a circular disc. Scoop the filling inside the centre of the dough and gather the dough at the top. Then, pinch the top a couple of times to securely close the dough.

Place seam side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled.

Brush with egg wash and bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until golden brown. Serve warm.

Courtesy : CHEFLOLA’S kitchen ; Lola Osinkolu

