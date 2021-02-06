Show off your coloured hair

From Olamide to Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana to Zlatan Ibile, these celebrities have shown us how beautiful coloured hair can be. They have dyed their hair at one time or the other, sometimes, experimenting with different colours like green, blue, white and gold.

People dye their hair as a result of different reasons. They include to enhance an existing hair colour, to create a fashion statement or statement of self-expression, to correct unwanted tones in hair caused by environmental exposure such as sun or chlorine, or to even accentuate a particular haircut.

However, the need to be different based on a trigger can be used to explain other things, like why some people change their hair after a breakup or other major life event. Olamide, for instance, kept dyeing his hair with different colours after the death of his parents.

Whether you’re in the mood to try out the latest hair colour trend or dyeing your hair is already a permanent fixture in your hair journey, it is important to know about the different types of hair colour.

The different types include the permanent hair colour, demi-permanent hair colour, semi permanent hair colour and temporary hair colour.

It is also important to know how these dyes each interact with your hair as many hair dyes contain ingredients that can irritate your skin or cause an allergic reaction.

