Makinde to inaugurate Oke-Ogun Poly central laboratory complex on maiden convocation

Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, will next Saturday inaugurate the central laboratory complex named after him as the Visitor to Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, Oyo State, during the maiden convocation ceremony of the institution.

According to the Acting Registrar of the institution, Ojo Babatunde Lanre, as part of the programme lined up for the convocation ceremony, there would also be a convocation lecture which would be delivered on Friday, 23rd of September, 2022, by the Dean, Faculty of Technology, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Sola Aderounmu.

Ojo, also informed that the convocation ceremony is for students who graduated in 2015/2016, 2016/2017, 2017/2018, 2018/2019, and 2019/2020 academic sessions.

The Registrar, on behalf of the Acting Management of the institution, welcomed governor Seyi Makinde back to the office, having just returned from his annual vacation outside the country.

