Bandits attack traders in Kogi, kill 4

Four persons have been killed while two others sustained various degrees of injuries by gunmen suspected to be bandits at Ofeapo, along Idrisu-Bagana Road in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The attack occurred at about 9 pm at Ofeapo along Idrisu -Bagana Road in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi state.

The victims who were mainly traders were travelling in a motorbike popular known as Keke Napep when gunmen opened fire on them at a close range, killing four on the spot, while the two survivors were taken to a nearby medical facility.

Members of the community had to take cover to avoid the bullets of the bandits who were about 10 in number according to an eyewitness account.

According to the source, the bandits were fully armed as they targeted their victims returning to their various places after they had concluded business in the market.

Those who were killed are two males and two females who are natives of Bagana but had to relocate to Abejukolo in the wake of the senseless killings in the communities.

The locals lamented at the killing which they said, is one too many for a Community that has been under seizure for more than a decade.

The locals decried the barbaric actions of the assailants who shot and killed Mrs Zainabu Abdullahi in front of her six months old and shop off the head of another victim, as the lad mysteriously survived the attack.

They called on Governor Yahaya Bello to take over the security architecture in the community as efforts by his officials in the Local Government have not been able to stop the carnage.

While confirming the attack, the Kogi state Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP William Ayah, said at about 9 pm on Thursday night some armed robbers attacked marketers returning from Bagana market.

He said one person a commercial tricycle rider was killed on the spot while two other passengers sustained injuries and are receiving treatment.

He noted that the commissioner of Police had deployed a team of tactical operatives to the area to restore normalcy, While an investigation is on with a view to trail the hoodlums and bring them to book.

Meanwhile, the paramount ruler of Omala Local Government Area Traditional council, HRH Boniface Musa, the Ojogba of Ife condemned the dastardly act and pray to God to give the family of the victims fortitude to bear the loss.

He decried the incessant attacks on the Bagana people by unknown gunmen, lamenting that this killing has taken the peace process back, at a time when all hands have been on deck for the safe return of the Internally displaced persons IDP to their homes.





He appealed to the state Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello to as a matter of urgency wade into the lingering Bagana crisis that has killed tens of people and rendered many homeless.

While urging him to implement the recommendations of the Col. Suleiman Babanawa rtd led committee, called for the deployment of the security agencies to Bagana town to forestall further bloodshed in the communities.

Recall, that the Attah Igala HRM Matthew Alaji Opaluwa had given directives to the belligerents to lay down their arms and embrace peace or be ready to face the wrath of the law.

However, with the assurances of his Royal Majesty of the workable peace process, submission of the committee reports in the past weeks, and the assurance by the Chairman of the Council, Ibrahim Aboh to guarantee security for the people, the market was opened before the ugly incident.

