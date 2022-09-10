20 persons died, others injured on road mishap in Oyo

Twenty people have reportedly died while others were critically injured in an auto crash along Eruwa-Lanlate road in Ibarapa East local government area of Oyo State on Friday

The two survivors and the injured passengers are receiving medical attention at the neighbourhood hospital.

The accident involved an 18-seater passenger bus and a privately owned 7-seated Sienna bus.

An eyewitness account disclosed that it was a head-on collision involving two vehicles that were travelling in an opposite direction.

He added that the accident occurred at Lanlate, Maya Junction in the Ibarapa East Local Government area of Oyo State.

Our source blamed the accident on overspeeding adding that one of the vehicles lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle.

He added that at least twenty persons died on the spot, while others sustained injuries

Confirming the accident, the chairman of Ibarapa East Local Government, Hon Gbenga Obalowo, described it as pathetic, and unfortunate but avoidable.

He used the opportunity to sympathise with the families of those who died in the incident.

He said that the corpses of those burnt have been deposited at a morgue.

He appealed to motorists, particularly commercial drivers to be more careful while on the wheel.

Obalowo said, “It was a fatal accident hence it was a gory sight. We counted over twenty human bodies burnt completely.

“I learnt they had a head-on collision and the two vehicles, a commercial bus and a Sienna which was also conveying passengers caught fire and got burnt beyond repair.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso said, Investigation has commenced on the matter and updates would be provided accordingly, please.





