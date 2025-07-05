Make Igbo language compulsory in schools — Students urge govt

The Igbo Medical Students Association (IMEDSA) has urged governments at all levels, academics, and parents to take action to preserve the Igbo language and prevent it from becoming extinct.

At the 2025 edition of its annual global summit, themed “Imu Ahia: Creating Global Excellence in Healthcare, Leadership, and Entrepreneurship,” the association called on the government to make the use of the Igbo language mandatory as the language of instruction in primary schools across the country.

During the event, held at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Wednesday, various speakers emphasized the urgent need for a cultural reawakening among Igbo youths.

In his keynote speech, Chief Donatus Anochie remarked that the “Japa syndrome” — the trend of migrating from Nigeria to foreign lands — has deeply affected the youth of the country. He spoke on the sub-theme “Reawakening of Igbo Culture,” advocating for a summit to discuss and propose ways to mitigate the negative impact of the Japa syndrome and migration on the Igbo language.

He stated, “This is a threat to our culture. Culture becomes tradition when customs are practiced over a long period across generations. However, when there is a break in transmission, such traditions can become extinct, leading to language and cultural extinction. About a decade ago, we were warned that the Igbo language was heading towards extinction, and while there was concern, today Igbo is still spoken.

This fear has driven us and many Igbo organizations to commit ourselves to preserving the Igbo language. If you cannot speak the Igbo language, you cannot truly understand the culture and traditions of the Igbo people. We are thankful for organizations like IMEDSA that strive to preserve our culture. The English language has displaced our native tongue and has become our lingua franca. We aim to make Igbo our lingua franca. I look forward to a day when we learn English using Igbo as the medium of instruction. We must return to speaking the language of our culture. If we do not preserve our language, we cannot protect our culture. Speaking Igbo is essential for fostering our cultural heritage.

Parents should begin speaking Igbo to their children so that they grow up familiar with it. We must also teach Igbo through English. The current state of the Igbo language calls for urgent intervention. To remedy this situation, the government must enforce that the primary language of instruction in schools is Igbo. This would be extremely beneficial. Moreover, Igbo scholars should work towards publishing books written in the Igbo language.

Indians working in Nigeria never lose their language; they speak their native tongue and respect their elders. Both India and Nigeria were British colonies, yet Indians remain firmly connected to their culture and language. They have progressed in contemporary times without losing their heritage. When one properly embraces their language, they rediscover their essence.”

Earlier in her opening remarks, IMEDSA President Ezeodili Chimnecherem Onyinsi described the event as a celebration of Igbo cultural heritage and identity.

The Chairman of the IMEDSA Global Summit, Dr. Somtochukwu Ekwegbara, noted that the theme of the summit represents a multifaceted approach to fostering excellence across essential sectors, particularly within the Igbo community and beyond.

He added, “This theme draws from the rich cultural heritage of the Igbo people, emphasizing their historical resilience and entrepreneurial spirit. The IMEDSA Global Summit will facilitate conversations that promote innovation and collaboration in various sectors, including leadership, entrepreneurship, and healthcare. It is a powerful call to action for the next generation of Igbo medical professionals to anchor their pursuit of excellence in their identity, heritage, and values.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE