NGO trains pupils in life skills programme

To enhance academic and social development among youth, particularly among secondary school students and youth groups, a non-governmental organisation, the Centre for Youth Studies, conducted a life skills training programme for 100 pupils in Ibadan.

The programme was recently held at Success High School in Igi-Sogba, Oremeji, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Ten pupils from ten different secondary schools in the Ona Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State, along with their guidance counsellors, participated in the programme.

Participants were equipped with training tools, peer education programmes, and insights from social experts and officials from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) regarding social life and safety precautions.

Mr Chris Esedebe, the representative of the Centre for Youth Studies in Oyo State, emphasised that this annual empowerment programme aims to enhance the educational and social lives of the younger generation, especially in rural areas.

“This initiative focuses on improving the character development of kids and youth, steering them away from negative influences, and safeguarding them from dangers in their environment.

“We want these children, regardless of their location, to recognise that they have a future and are special. This initiative will help them remain focused and determined to succeed in life.”

Mr Akintunde Ibidapo, the logistics manager of the initiative, highlighted its role in empowering and educating younger generations to avoid a bleak future. He encouraged other well-meaning Nigerians to support similar initiatives.

One of the beneficiaries, Adeboye Rachael from Abounde Community High School, expressed her gratitude for the program. She stated that it would enhance her academic performance and help her become a responsible ambassador for her community.

