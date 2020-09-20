Makarfi, Wase mourn late Emir of Zazzau, Idris

The former governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi while condoling with the family of the Emir of Zazzau, Shehu Idris, the emirate, people and the state government said the late emir lived for peace and exuded it.

In a statement issued and signed by the former governor to newsmen on Sunday, Markafi said he received the news of the death of “our father, His Highness Alhaji Shehu Idris, Emir of Zazzau and Chairman of Kaduna State Council of Chiefs, earlier today” (Sunday), not only, with shock and sadness, but also with total submission to the will of Allah.

The statement noted that “the late Emir of Zazzau was no doubt a colossus, the loss of whom has certainly created a vacuum, not only in Kaduna State but also the entire country that will be difficult to fill.

“Not only was he a man and leader that was at peace with himself as he was with all that he interacted with, but he also lived peace and exuded it. To him, no sacrifice was too much make for the peace of his people and all.

“During my time as governor of Kaduna State between 1999 and 2007, I benefitted immensely from his wise and fatherly counsel, especially at those times that we were trying to navigate through turbulent waters.

“His contributions to deliberations at the Security Council meetings, at which he was almost always present and punctual, were always incisive, laden with wisdom and a genuine desire for peaceful coexistence amongst the people of the state.

“In the late Alhaji Shehu Idris, Nigeria, may humanity has lost a pillar, from the life and times of whom we should draw invaluable lessons in decency, respect for all, sacrifice and humility despite privileged background.

“As I pray to Almighty Allah to forgive and grant him Jannatul Firdaus, I also convey my most heartfelt condolences to his family, the Zazzau Emirate Council, Kaduna State Council of Chiefs and the government and people of Kaduna State. I also pray to Allah (SWT) to grant us all, the fortitude to bear this loss.”

Meanwhile, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase said the nation has lost a paragon of virtue as he mourns the late Emir of Zazzau.

Hon. Wase, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma on Sunday expressed regret the royal father passed on at a critical period in the history of the nation.

“I am deeply saddened as I join the people of Zazzau Emirate Council, the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the entire country to mourn the loss of our father and mentor, HRH, Alhaji (Dr) Shehu, who died at the Military Hospital, Kaduna on Sunday afternoon.

“We have lost one of the illustrious traditional rulers, a loving father, a man of peace filled with wisdom and a paragon of virtue.

“He was a stabiliser and a virtuous man who ruled with the fear of God and contributed immensely to the development of his Emirate, Kaduna State and the nation at large.

“May Allah console the family he has left behind, the good people of Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna State over this unfortunate but inevitable occurrence.

“We cannot question Allah’s decision, but may Allah forgive all his wrongdoings while on earth and grant his soul abode in Aljanna Firdaus. Amin.”

