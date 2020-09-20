Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State who won his re-election for a second term has been presented the final results sheet on the Saturday election.

Making the announcement on Twitter on Sunday, Governor Obaseki said, “I have just received the results sheet of the Edo governorship election from INEC, which provides details of the polls cast on Saturday. I appreciate Edo people for their support and unflinching resolve to reward our hard work.

“Congratulations to all of us once more!”

INEC, on Sunday, declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, as the winner of the governorship election in Edo State.

Making the announcement was Professor Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, INEC’s Returning Officer.

He said APC polled 223,619 votes, while PDP got 307,955 votes.

