LSF PR bags three SABRE Awards

LSF PR, a leading Pan-African PR Agency, has announced multiple wins at the 2021 edition of the SABRE Awards, which held virtually in May 2021.

The SABRE Awards is the world’s biggest PR awards program, established to recognise the best public relations work from across the world.

LSF PR won the SABRE Africa awards for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building, Best PR campaign in West Africa and was also awarded Winner in the Mining and Extractive Industries category.

The agency also received two Certificates of Excellence for Outstanding Campaign in West Africa and Special Events/Sponsorships while it was shortlisted as a finalist in the Energy and Natural Resources Category alongside agency counterparts across Europe, Middle East and Africa (SABRE EMEA).

This year makes it the fourth in a row where LSF PR has bagged awards at the world’s largest PR Award.

Last year, the agency won two gold awards for Financial Communications and Sponsorship while in 2019, LSF PR also won 4 awards, being named finalist in the Platinum category (Africa), and winner in the Diamond category (EMEA), for its noteworthy brand-building campaign.

Speaking on the achievement, Bidemi Zakariyau Akande, Founder & CEO of LSF PR said “It is a true honor for us to be recognized for the high-value work that we do. Despite the unique challenges that came with the global COVID-19 pandemic, we continued to push the boundaries

to ensure that we executed only the best of campaigns to drive deep impact for our clients. These award wins represent our continued commitment to excellence, diligence, and breaking frontiers regardless of any given situation.”

“I am incredibly proud of this accomplishment, but more importantly proud of my team members whose tireless dedication greatly impacted this win. We will continue to strive to deliver excellence to all our clients,” she added.

LSF PR is a full-service public relations firm with core competencies in corporate communications and consumer brands, representing local and global brands across the entire African continent and UAE.

