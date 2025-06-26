LP loses another Reps member to APC

Member of the House of Representatives, Chimaobi Sam Atu, representing Enugu North and South Federal Constituency on Thursday formally defected from Labour Party (LP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Reps member announced his defection to APC in a letter addressed to the Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, which was read during plenary on Thursday.

The lawmaker who attributed his decision to unresolved internal crises within the Labour Party eulogised President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its commitment to the South East development.

The Reps member added that his decision to join APC was influenced by the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, hailing the President’s attention to the Southeast through efforts such as the proposed Southeast Development Commission.

He said: “I write to inform the people’s speaker and my honourable colleagues that I formally resign my membership of the Labour Party after consultations with my constituents and critical stakeholders.

“I have therefore moved to the All Progressive Congress effective today. This decision was necessitated by the persistent internal crisis plaguing the Labour Party, both at the national level and within the state chapter, which has hindered the party’s capacity to provide the focused leadership my people deserve.

“While I remain sincerely grateful to the Labour Party for the platform it provided in the course of my political journey, I’m compelled to move forward in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, GCFR.

“His administration’s demonstrable commitment to the development of the Southeast region, particularly through initiatives like the South East Development Commission, aligns with the aspirations of my constituents.”