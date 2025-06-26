Imo explosion: Police confirm one dead, five injured

The Imo State Police Command has launched a full-scale investigation into the explosion that occurred last Tuesday at Eke Ubaheze Market Square, Awo-Idemili in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Imo explosion, caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), resulted in the death of one person and injuries to five others.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Owerri, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, stated that a preliminary investigation revealed that the explosion occurred when Ngozi Umeh, a middle-aged woman from Ubaheze village, stepped on a landmine suspected to have been planted by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Okoye said the deceased sustained critical injuries and was later confirmed dead at the hospital, while five others suffered varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

According to him, upon receiving the distress call, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, swiftly deployed operatives from the Command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Tactical Teams, and personnel from the Orsu and Orlu Divisions to cordon off the area, evacuate victims, and sweep the market vicinity for any other planted IEDs.

He added that the area has since been declared safe and that normal activities have resumed under enhanced security surveillance.

The PPRO further stated that the Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to commence a comprehensive investigation aimed at identifying and apprehending the perpetrators.

The Commissioner of Police commiserated with the family of the deceased, late Ngozi Umeh, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured victims.

He also assured the people of Orsu LGA and Imo State at large that the Command remains resolute in its determination to root out all criminal elements threatening the peace of the state.

The CP advised residents of Orsu and surrounding communities to remain calm and go about their lawful activities, assuring them that adequate security measures have been put in place to prevent a recurrence of such an incident.

He also urged members of the public to report any suspicious items, persons, or movements to the nearest police station.

