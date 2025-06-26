Partner with CIPM to professionalise HR in public sector, Walson-Jack tasks states’ HoS

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has called on the Heads of Service of the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to deepen their partnerships with the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), to further professionalise Human Resource (HR) practices in public sector.

Walson-Jack made the call at a special dinner, sponsored by CIPM, as part of the Heads of Service Conference Week, attended by Heads of Service from across the country, in Abuja.

She noted that as Service Heads, the responsibility of keeping the wheels off government both at the national and subnational levels rests squarely on them, and they, as a result, should do everything humanly possible to carry out the task.

While commending the institute for its enduring support in advancing professional HR practices across the public sector, Walson-Jack, who bagged a special award, in recognition of her outstanding leadership and commitment to the professionalisation of HR in the Nigerian civil service, added that the institute’s efforts, particularly in talent development, performance frameworks, and institutional strengthening, have continued to add real value to HR service.

The HCSF also stressed the need to extend such collaboration to the local government level, since the institute, she said, remains “a trusted partner, ready to work with us as we drive reforms and elevate service standards.”

In his welcome address, the institute’s President, Mallam Ahmed Ladan Gobir, praised the HCSF for her unwavering commitment to national service.

He therefore expressed the readiness of the institute to collaborate with the office of the HCSF due to the value of the efforts of the HCSF.

“Mrs Walson-Jack has proven time and time again that service to country is not just a duty, but a calling. CIPM is proud to collaborate with her office, not just because she is one of our own, but because we see value in what she is doing,” he stated.

Gobir noted that the institute has been working under a mandate from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, since August 2023, to professionalise HR in the public sector.

Also speaking at the event, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, described the civil service as “the engine room of governance and the backbone of policy, continuity, and institutional memory.”

While stressing the need for stakeholders to make the institute’s reform and professionalisation a national priority, the SGF described the dinner as serving the dual purpose of celebration and fostering intergovernmental collaboration in Nigeria’s federal system.

In her remarks, CIPM’s Registrar/Chief Executive, Ms. Oluwatoyin Naiwo, reiterated the institute’s commitment to national development through HR capacity building.

“Supporting nation-building for us means building the capacity of civil servants within their various roles. Without well-trained HR professionals in our MDAs, the goal of sustainable development remains out of reach,” she stated.

The event provided a rare platform for federal and state HR leaders to connect, collaborate, and commit to strengthening civil service capacity through shared values and professional development.

Some select state Heads of Service: Benson Ojeikere (Abia), Mr. Leye Aina (Osun), Elder Effiong Essien (Akwa Ibom), Mr. Kehinde Onasanya (Ogun), and Mr. Olabode Agoro, MCIPM (Lagos), were recognized for championing the institute’s membership, and supporting professional HR development in their respective states.