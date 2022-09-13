Local stock market closes flat despite robust activities

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed flat on Tuesday to halt the previous day’s loss.

Specifically, the benchmark index gained 0.0034 per cent to peg the All-Share-Index (ASI) at 49,627.72 basis points as against its previous close of 49,626.05 basis points.

The neutral outing at the bourse maintained both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance of the All-Share Index at -0.42 per cent and 16.18 per cent respectively.

Investors, therefore, earned one billion naira as the market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N26.768 trillion, representing a 0.0034 per cent increase from the N26.767 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

However, bears’ camp maintained dominance over the market breadth with 16 counters in the losers’ chart against 13 counters in the gainers’ chart.

Multiverse gained 9.69 per cent to become the best-performing stock in the session, flanked by NPF Microfinance Bank, Pharmadeko, Cutix and Fidelity Bank as they populated the top five gainers’ chart. From the rear of the chart Red Star Express, Caverton, Livestock, Sovereign Insurance and Lasaco Insurance populated the top five losers’ chart.

All sectoral indices closed in opposite direction as the ASI, save NGX Lotus Islam and NGX Industry sectors which gained 0.04 per cent and 0.14 per cent respectively, while NGX Oil&Gas, NGX Growth and NGX ASEM sectors closed flat.

Market activity as measured by both volume and value of trades improved in the session, with daily traded volume standing at 160.244 million units, representing 85.05 per cent uptick from a volume of 86.594 million units traded in the previous session.

Value of those traded stocks inched up by 27.17 per cent in the session to stand at N1.488 billion as against a value of N1.170 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Zenith Bank as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session, followed by Courtvilee, Transcorp, Intenegins and Chams to complete the list of the five most traded stocks by volume.

With regard to the value of the traded stocks, Zenith Bank took the lead of the top five performers. It is flanked by MTN Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Airtel Africa and Access Corporation.

