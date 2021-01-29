LIRS extends deadline for filing of annual returns to Feb 14

In view of the challenges being experienced due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses within the State, the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has extended the filing of Employers’ Annual Returns by an additional 2 (two) weeks starting from February 1 to February 14, 2021.

In a release signed by the Executive Chairman, Mr Ayodele Subair, it reads, “According to law, the filing of company’s annual returns expires on January 31st of every fiscal year, and attracts stiff penalties for defaulters. Tax Payers are thereby urged to take advantage of this extension to perform their civic obligation.”

“The extension of the deadline is also in response to appeals made by taxpayers as well as an attempt to assuage the effect of the pandemic on the taxpayers and residents of Lagos State.”

“We implore taxpayers with difficulties in filing of their annual returns to seek assistance with specially designated staff at our tax stations or call our Customer Care representatives on 0700 CALL LIRS (0700-2255-5477).

“Further updates on our business operations and alternative payment platforms of the service can be obtained by visiting the LIRS website (www.lirs.gov.ng), and its various social media platforms @lirsgovng.

“The Management and Staff appeal to residents of Lagos State to support the efforts of the Lagos State Government ably led by Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu by adhering strictly to the safety guidelines as issued by relevant health authorities.”

