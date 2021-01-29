Police parade two criminals for kidnapping, killing two kids in Osun

Osun State police command has arrested two middle-aged men, Usman Muyideen and Isa Memudu in connection with kidnapping and killing of two kids identified as Thompson Onibokun and one Samson whose ages were put as 13 and 12 years of age.

While parading the murders at the state Police command headquarters in Osogbo on Friday, the state police Commissioner, CP Olawale Olokode told newsmen that, the evil perpetrators who were residing at Durojaye street, Zone 8 area, Iludun, Osogbo, carried out the inhuman act on the 28th of January, this year.

According to him, “the suspects confessed to have conspired together to kidnap and kill the victims on the said date and bodies of the two kids have been recovered inside the bush around Oke-Baale area, Osogbo where they dumped them.”

He, however, disclosed that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the State University Teaching Hospital morgue, Osogbo for autopsy while the suspects will be arraigned in court after the completion of the investigation.

Also paraded alongside with the kidnappers were two other criminals identified as Samson Olamilekan and Kazeem Olaide for armed robbery.

The duo said to be arrested while trying to rob a victim at Mallam Tope area of Osogbo, with one locally made pistol and one live cartridge said to have earlier robbed one Jimoh Omotosho of the sum of Ten thousand naira (N10,000) at about 08:30hrs of the same date and location.

In an interview with newsmen, the Suspects confessed to the crime and the state police command said, they will be arraigned in court after the completion of their investigation.

Meanwhile, one Waheed Adewale is currently being interrogated by the police for car snatching.

The commissioner hinted that, the suspect who is from Ikeja, Lagos State was intercepted and arrested with a Toyota Camry with Reg. No. FKJ 818 DL along llobu/lfon road where the suspect was trying to look for the buyer of the said car.

“Further investigation revealed that, the car was snatched at gunpoint opposite world Oil, Jakande area, Lekki, Lagos State from one Mrs Adako Okafor 4.

He, however, stressed that efforts are already on top gear to apprehend the other suspects who were also in connection with the crime.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Police parade two criminals Police parade two criminals

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Police parade two criminals Police parade two criminals

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE