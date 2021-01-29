Buhari arrives Daura to participate in APC membership registration

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Daura, his hometown, at the start of a four-day official visit during which he will participate in the membership registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja said the president considers this exercise as a very important one for the nation’s democracy and its yearning for good leadership as a requirement of the process of nation-building.

The statement recalled that in a broadcast last week, President Buhari urged “all good people,” not only to speak but to rise up and “get involved in the task of improving their society,” adding that “for most citizens, their greatest weapon is their vote. Register now for your Party and register when the time comes for elections.”

The statement informed that Buhari was welcomed on arrival at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina by the Governor, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, the Deputy Governor, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and the Chief Judge.

In Daura, the Emir, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, led District Heads and traditional title holders to receive the President at the Helipad.

The President is expected to return to the nation’s capital on Tuesday.

