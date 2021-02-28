Linda Osifo inks new deal

Leading real estate company, Van Daniels Properties Limited, has unveiled fast-rising actress, Linda Osifo as its first-ever Brand Ambassador.

At the official unveiling and signing in Lagos State days back, the company’s management led by Mrs. Odinaka Anazodo, described Osifo as one actress whose quick rise in the industry over the years has been observed by the company which is proud to be associated with her.

Speaking about her new appointment, the former beauty queen expressed her gratitude to the management of Van Daniels Properties, describing the company as forward-looking, honourable, and with a priority for integrity, all of which are values she identifies with.

‘Getting on board with Van Daniels Properties was a very easy decision for me; we share similar values especially as it concerns trustworthiness. Building brand integrity has been my goal these past years and I am happy to be joining a family that prioritises the same. The real estate industry is quite an exciting one and I am delighted to start this ride with one of the industry leaders as an ambassador,’ she said.

Mrs Anazodo, while welcoming the actress, expressed confidence in the decision to onboard her as an ambassador. According to her, Linda Osifo perfectly embodies all that the company stands for, hence the choice.

“We are a very meticulous company and this reflects in all our dealings with clients and stakeholders; this was brought to the fore in our decision to have a company ambassador. Linda Osifo is a perfect fit for us and embodies all our values. We are quite excited about working with her and know this relationship would benefit not just the brand but hers as well,” she said.

