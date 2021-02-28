SKAT releases ‘Opemi Po EP’ today

Fast-rising gospel minister, Atoyebi Tolulope popularly known as Skat Praise releases ‘Opemi Po EP’, my thanks is plenty today.

The young talented singer and song writer took to his facebook page @Skat Praise D Redeemed and his Instagram handle @skat_praise to announce this and the achievement he started the year with.

According to him, the tracks were inspired by the Holy Spirit to help Christians all over the world to recognise God’s power despite the challenges of the world and the need to give thanks to God as He’s the only solution to the problems hurting the world.

The single said: ‘’the need to always give thanks to God, to acknowledge He’s the pillar of our lives, His love for humanity, His salvation for all, calling and that He is the only way out of all problems the world is facing at a time like this.’’

“The tracks are meant to help Christians all over the world to recognise God as the solution to today’s hurting world problems.

“We must never forget the greatness of the Lord! On the different tracks, you will be inspired to worship and declare the word of God in praise, worship and faith proclamations,” he said.

He appeals to his fans and everyone to support him by downloading and listening to the songs via audiomack.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…