Lightning kills evangelist, one other in Delta

An evangelist and one other person have been, struck dead by lightning at Mile 5 Ogbolu community in Oshimili North council area of Delta State.

The incident which occurred during the early morning thunderstorm that lasted for hours, on Thursday also left several persons with multiple injuries.

One of the survivors, Mrs Gladys Okah, said the incident occurred after some persons took shelter in a makeshift shop owned by a meat seller.

“Seven persons were huddled together in the shop when lightening struck killing two persons.

“The two dead persons were identified as an evangelist who came from Ugbolu and another woman who hails from Ebonyi State.

“The dead woman, a subsistence farmer, cultivated groundnuts and cassava in the neighbouring Illah community,” she said.

When contacted, the state Police image maker DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya confirmed the incident.

