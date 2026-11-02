Life without innovators

INNOVATION is a solution to a problem or a simplification of a practice. — ThinkUP

Have you ever imagined what life would be like without innovators? What would our daily experiences look like if nobody had ever challenged existing practices, questioned conventional methods or thought of better ways of doing things?

Think about how we connected with friends and loved ones two decades ago and fast-forward to the present time. The emergence and proliferation of social networking platforms, particularly Facebook, now owned by Meta, have significantly transformed the way we communicate and interact in the social sphere. What once required physical visits, handwritten letters or expensive telephone calls can now happen within seconds, irrespective of geographical boundaries. The evolution of smartphones, instant messaging and video-calling applications has further accelerated this transformation, making communication faster, more accessible and increasingly convenient.

How about the proliferation of financial technology companies (Fintechs), which have modified and simplified the way we conduct transactions and engage in financial activities? Today, transferring money, paying bills and managing financial activities can be done conveniently from our mobile devices.

These transformations did not happen by accident. They are products of innovative thinking, the ability to identify gaps in existing systems and the courage to create better alternatives.

Innovators are simplifiers and solution providers who, through vision, creativity and resourcefulness, make life easier, improve existing practices and create possibilities where others see limitations.

Innovation is not necessarily about inventing something entirely new. Sometimes, it is about improving what already exists, eliminating unnecessary processes or making an existing service more accessible, affordable and efficient.

WHAT INNOVATORS DO

1. They reduce time

Time is one of the most precious and valuable assets available to humanity. One of the greatest contributions of innovation is its ability to reduce the time required to accomplish tasks.

Imagine life without the invention of a washing machine. The time and physical energy required to wash clothes manually would be enormous. Today, a washing machine accomplishes in a relatively short period what might otherwise take hours.

Consider transportation, communication and workplace operations. Activities that previously required several days can now be completed within minutes through digital platforms and automated processes.

In business, saving time translates into increased productivity, improved service delivery and better resource management. An entrepreneur who discovers a way to help customers achieve the same result in less time has identified an opportunity worth exploring.

2. They reduce waste

Innovation is not always about technology or digital footprints. It can simply be the application of common sense or collective intelligence to making a difference.

Waste comes in different forms. It includes wasted time, materials, money, energy and human effort. Innovators recognise that resources are limited and seek ways to maximise their usefulness.

The concept of a circular economy is a testament to this thinking. Rather than following the traditional model of producing, consuming and disposing, a circular economy encourages the reuse, repair, refurbishment and recycling of materials.

A manufacturing company that converts production waste into useful raw materials for another process is demonstrating innovation. Similarly, a fashion entrepreneur who transforms discarded fabrics into marketable products is creating value from what others might consider useless.

Innovation challenges the assumption that something has lost its value simply because it has served its initial purpose.

3. They simplify processes and create value

Complexity often creates frustration, delays and unnecessary expenses. Innovators examine complicated processes and ask how they can be made easier.

Consider the process of opening a bank account, making payments or registering for a service. Activities that once required physical presence, paperwork and long queues can now be completed through digital platforms.

However, simplification is not restricted to technology. A school administrator who reorganises registration to reduce parents’ waiting time is innovating. A business owner who introduces a more efficient inventory system is equally demonstrating innovative thinking.

The ultimate goal is not to make things complicated to appear sophisticated, but to achieve better results with less effort and fewer resources.

THE ROLE OF CREATIVITY, COMMON SENSE AND CRITICAL THINKING IN INNOVATION

Innovation thrives on the interaction of three important intellectual abilities: creativity, common sense and critical thinking. Although they serve different purposes, their combined application provides a strong foundation for developing practical solutions.

Creativity: Imagining possibilities

Creativity is the ability to think beyond existing boundaries, generate new ideas and imagine possibilities that may not be immediately obvious to others. It encourages us to challenge conventional thinking and ask questions such as: Why must we continue doing things this way? Is there another approach? What if we combine existing ideas to create something better?

Consider the development of smartphones, which brought communication, photography, navigation, entertainment and computing together in one device. Such possibilities required imaginative thinking.

However, creativity alone does not constitute innovation. A brilliant idea that is never translated into something useful remains an idea. Creativity generates possibilities, while innovation converts those possibilities into practical solutions.

Common sense: Recognising practical possibilities

While creativity encourages us to think differently, common sense helps us recognise what is practical, reasonable and necessary.

Sometimes, the greatest innovations do not emerge from sophisticated laboratories or expensive research facilities. They come from ordinary people who observe everyday challenges and apply simple reasoning to solve them.

Imagine a market trader who spends hours searching through handwritten records to identify outstanding customer payments. Introducing a well-organised record book or spreadsheet can save time, reduce errors and improve accountability.

There may be no sophisticated technology involved, but the improvement is significant.

It is important to understand that common sense is not necessarily creativity, and creativity is not necessarily common sense. An idea may be creative but impractical, while a common-sense solution may be simple without being particularly original. Their combination, however, can produce meaningful improvements.

Critical thinking: Evaluating possibilities

If creativity helps us imagine possibilities and common sense helps us identify practical solutions, critical thinking helps us evaluate those possibilities and determine the best course of action.

Critical thinking involves examining information objectively, questioning assumptions, analysing situations and making informed decisions based on evidence and logical reasoning.

Not every idea is a good idea, and not every problem requires an entirely new solution. Sometimes, what appears to be a problem may only be a symptom of a deeper issue.

For instance, a business experiencing declining sales may conclude that it needs more advertising. However, critical thinking may reveal that the actual problem lies in poor product quality, pricing or customer service. Investing heavily in advertising without addressing the underlying problem may only increase expenditure without producing the desired results.

Critical thinking therefore prevents innovators from investing resources in the wrong solutions. It encourages experimentation, evaluation and continuous improvement. Innovators must be willing to test assumptions, learn from failure and modify their approaches when necessary.

In entrepreneurship, this ability is particularly important because resources are often limited. Entrepreneurs must carefully evaluate opportunities, assess risks and determine which ideas are worth pursuing.

Ultimately, creativity generates ideas, common sense identifies practical possibilities, and critical thinking evaluates and refines them. Innovation brings these abilities together to create solutions that make a difference.

CONCLUSION: A WORLD THAT NEEDS INNOVATORS

Life without innovators would be characterised by repetitive processes, avoidable difficulties and limited possibilities. Many of the conveniences we enjoy today would not exist if individuals had not dared to question existing practices and develop better alternatives.

Innovation is not reserved for technology companies, multinational corporations or individuals with enormous financial resources. It is a mindset that can be cultivated by anyone willing to identify problems, think creatively, exercise sound judgement and take practical steps towards solving them.

You do not necessarily need to invent the next big technology to become an innovator. You may simply need to improve a process, eliminate waste, save someone time or make an everyday activity easier.

Ultimately, the value of innovation is not measured by how complicated an idea appears, but by the difference it makes in people’s lives.

Innovators do not merely imagine a better world; they take responsibility for making it possible.