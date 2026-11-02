Gunmen attack military checkpoint in Plateau, kill soldier, cart away weapons

•Abduct varsity student, shoot another in Bokkos

GUNMEN, at the weekend, ambushed security personnel at a checkpoint in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing a soldier and carting away weapons from the scene.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the gunmen attacked the soldiers at the Sopp checkpoint in Ungwan Boka at about 8p.m. on Saturday.

It was reported that the troops were on guard when the attackers opened fire on them.

A security source said the gunmen, numbering about 50, suddenly opened fire on troops from different directions, resulting in an exchange of gunfire, before fleeing into the surrounding bushes.

A source said: “The attack occurred while the troops were at the checkpoint. The gunmen opened fire from different directions, forcing the troops to engage them in a gun battle.”

Confirming the incident, spokesman for Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, described the attack as deliberate and unprovoked, but declared that the troops had restored normalcy in the area.

Oteh said: “It was a deliberate and unprovoked attack on troops at Sopp checkpoint in Ungwan Boka, in Riyom Local Government Area.

“Troops have restored normalcy in the area and are maintaining aggressive pursuit of the perpetrators in order to apprehend them and recover the carted-away weapons.

“The situation remains under control, while troops continue to sustain heightened vigilance to prevent any further security breach and reassure residents of their safety.

“The public is urged to remain calm, go about their lawful activities and volunteer credible information that could assist security agencies in their ongoing efforts.”

In another development, a 100-level female student of the Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos was kidnapped by gunmen, while another person was shot during an attack on an off-campus student hostel in Bokkos council area.

The incidents, which occurred on Saturday evening, at about 8:40p.m., have raised concerns about the safety of students living outside the university campus.

A student of the university, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to newsmen in Jos on Sunday, said the victim was out with another female student when she was seized by the attackers.

The student said: “Yes, the attackers abducted the student last night; she lives off-campus.”

Also confirming the incident, a university employee who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the development, said the institution was aware of the situation.

“The university is aware of a reported shooting incident in one of the off-campus student residential areas. This would be the second such incident in four weeks,” he said.

“While the incident did not occur within the university campus, which remains our direct responsibility to secure, we are deeply concerned that some of our students living off-campus are facing threats to their safety.

“The administration of Professor Shadrack Best has made concerted efforts to provide safe and secure on-campus accommodation for all students, however, due to severe financial constraints, the university is currently only able to accommodate about 1,000 students in its dormitories,” he stated.

Efforts to reach the police spokesperson in the state, SP Alfred Alabo, for confirmation were unsuccessful by presstime.

Troops have repelled an Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) assault in Borno State.

The troops also struck a terrorist enclave with drone, apprehended seven suspected collaborators and dismantled illegal crude oil operations nationwide.

The operations also led to the killing of six terrorists in a precision drone strike in Borno, while troops intervened in a farmers-herders clash in Plateau.

An operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday said troops of 151 Task Force Battalion at Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Bama Local Government Area of Borno repelled an ISWAP attack on October 29.

The report said the terrorists reportedly attacked the troops at about 9:05 p.m. but were forced to withdraw in disarray following an exchange of fire.

It said the troops also recovered one rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) bomb, one machine gun solenoid, one AK-47 magazine and 16 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

According to the report, troops of the Nigerian Army Landing Craft (NBLC), in collaboration with 403 Amphibious Brigade, also neutralised six terrorists during a precision drone strike on a terrorist enclave in Dumba, Kukawa Local Government Area.

The report said the operation was conducted on October 30 following intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions that identified the terrorists’ location.

It said preliminary battle damage assessment indicated that six terrorists were neutralised, while several others sustained injuries.