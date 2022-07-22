Lessons of hajj

THE annual holy pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina by Muslims worldwide has proved to be a consistent global event in the last 15 centuries. It has proved to be the single largest world convention. It is the divine pilgrimage commanded on mankind. It has proved to be a great spiritual worship to crown the believers’ acts of Ibadah. It has proved to be the greatest tourist event in the world. It has proved to feature the biggest world commercial transactions whereby not less than $2 billion exchange hands. And it has proved to be the greatest world summit where issues of individual and collective interests are discussed in which the high, the medium and the low are involved.

But hajj has other multiplying benefits to the Muslims as individuals and as a group of faithful. It has spiritual merits, socio-economic, political and moral values from which we have a lot to learn. It has many purposes that are meant to teach us everlasting peace in Islam.

As a course of spiritual enrichment, hajj indicates a Muslim’s total submission to the will of Allah. It denotes the dedication of the faithful to their religion, involving personal, physical, and financial burden. At no other place or occasion in the lifetime of a Muslim does he feel so intense and confident that he is approaching the merciful, responsive and loving God. It is impossible to convey the vividness of the experience and the sense of elation of the pilgrim during this essentially personal appreciation of divine presence and grace (though conducted in a massive manner). At Arafat, which is the culmination of hajj rites, a Muslim’s devotional life reaches its peak. It is indeed the closest man can come spiritually to an encounter with God on earth.

That is why even the Muslims in all parts of the world are expected to submit totally to the worship of Allah on the ninth of Dhul-Hijjah, which is Arafat Day. Most Muslims who do not perform hajj normally fast on this great day and pray fervently to savour the beauty of the sacred day when the Almighty answers prayers; when the Almighty moves closer to mankind and takes pride in us against the angels that objected to our creation (Qur’an 2:30); when the Almighty is satisfied with our creation that we converge on Mount Arafat to obey His call.

The eve of the Eid-I-Adha, Festival of Sacrifice, actually symbolises a point where Adam and Eve met. It signifies the meeting point for the children of Adam who are black, white, red, brown, young, old, man, woman, tall, short, rich, poor, powerful, weak, and others. It manifests the answer to Adam’s prayer (Qur’an 2:38) for Allah’s forgiveness over his sin for eating the forbidden fruit (Qur’an 2:35; 7:19). Hence, the continued answer to the prayer of the faithful on this Day; the continued forgiveness of sins; the continued assemblage of the Muslims to reenact the meeting of mankind; a spiritual benefit.

Besides, it is the greatest regular conference of peace known in the history of mankind. In the course of hajj, peace is the dominant theme. It is peace with God and one’s soul, peace with insects and other creatures, to disturb the peace with one another and with animals, peace with birds and even with insects and other creatures. To disturb the peace of anyone or any creature in any share or form is strictly prohibited as any killing, hurting, hurting is haram during hajj especially in a state of Ihram by the pilgrims.

Also, hajj is a wholesome demonstration of the universality of Islam and the brotherhood and equality of the Muslim. From all walks of life, from all trades and classes, and from every corner of the globe the Muslims assemble at Mecca in response to the call of God. They dress in the same simple way, observe the same regulations, utter the same supplications at the same time in the same way, for the same end. There is no royalty, but loyalty of all to God. There is no aristocracy, but humility and devotion. It is the unparalleled contribution of Islam to racial harmony and the brotherhood of the faithful; the inspiration of the believers into an unrivalled sense of solidarity, a feeling of identification in a world of alienation and the feeling of being part of the whole system of the cosmos.

In fact, it symbolises the unity of Allah. By the uniformed nature with which hajj rites are performed, it shows the oneness of God upon which the principles and practices of the religion of peace rests. It confirms the oneness of the Muslim ummah worldwide as all remain in unity without diversity from morning till sunset.

Moreover, hajj confirms the commitment of the Muslims to God. It shows their love for Him. It shows their submission to Allah. And it shows their readiness to forsake the material interests in His service.

Though hajj is no tourism, it acquaints the pilgrims with the spiritual and historical environment of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). It makes then appreciate the greatness of Allah through visits to the holy shrines. It makes the pilgrims derive warm inspirations and strengthen their faith.

What of the punctuality with which hajj rites are performed as an act of worship that can only be performed in unison at the same place, same time, same way – it teaches us to carry out other Act of worship punctually. We are taught to pray promptly, pay zakat annually, fast during the month of Ramadan among others.

Indeed, hajj commemorates the divine rituals observed by Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Prophet Ismaeel, who are known to have been the first pilgrims to the First House of God on earth i.e., the Ka’bah in Mecca. It illuminates our hearts to always obey the doctrines of Islam. It instills the fear of Allah in us to always answer the divine call.

It further reminds us the grand assembly of the Day of Judgment when people will stand equal before God, waiting for their final destiny, and where no superiority of race of stock can be claimed. It is also a reminder of the fact that Mecca alone, in the whole existing world, was honoured by God in being the centre of monotheism since the time of Prophet Ibrahim, and that it will continue to be the centre of Islam, the religion of pure monotheism. So, we should honour and obey whom Allah has bestowed His favour on in terms of position, wealth, wisdom, and knowledge.





We also benefit the act of endurance, perseverance and restraint. As no less than three million pilgrims congregate in a place to worship, a lot of tolerance is exhibited on one another to worship in peace and orderly manner. A lot of tolerance is exhibited so as not to harm or trouble one another. The pilgrims normally show love by being their brother’s keeper, render assistance, and accommodate in friendliness. It is the world of brotherhood.

There is also no doubt that hajj denotes Islam as the religion of mankind. It shows that it is the first and last religion; the religion of all ages. For such a large crowd from across the globe to congregate annually in a place in worship, it shows the wider acceptance of the religion in all parts of the world. This symbolises the universal nature of Islam as the religion on mankind. Q. 3:20, 86). The mystery about the attendance is that whenever a section of the world is incapacitated to attend in large numbers for political, economic or natural disaster different countries of the world are demonstrated. Indeed, the lessons of hajj are numerous. It is a kaleidoscopic world event whose benefits cannot be fully recounted within a limited space. We can only pray that our teeming pilgrims make use of the unique opportunity.

