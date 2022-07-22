Bank, media firm organise Sallah get-together for orphans, special-needs children

LOTUS Bank recently went into partnership with AIMS Media Company Limited, to organise an Eid-ul-Adha get-together for orphans and children with special needs.

The event was held at Bab-es-Salam Home, an orphanage based in Lagos.

The Managing Director of Lotus Bank, Hajiya Kafilat Araoye; founder, City of Knowledge Academy, Mrs Mosun Belo-Olusoga; Managing Director, Media Reach, Mr Yinka Adebayo and other dignitaries were on ground to share their time and wealth of experience with the children.

The Divisional Head, Corporate Services, Lotus Bank, Mr Funsho Tooki, expressed happiness that the bank was able to put smiles on the faces of the orphans and children with special needs.

Tooki said: “They are full of smiles moving from one game to the other, from one competitive event to the other.

“At Lotus Bank, we believe in inclusiveness. We believe in equal opportunities for all. We are always looking for the under-banked and ways of ensuring financial inclusion of underprivileged people. They might not be able to do this on their own or celebrate the Eid in a grand way. With this, their talents can be discovered and the orphans will see us as their parents.

“Those who are incapable of doing certain things have the opportunity of mixing and interacting with others. We are happy to identify with them.”

In his speech, the head of Bab-es-Salam Home, Imam Hassan Idris Tahir, urged the people to form the habit of assisting others.

Imam Tahir said: One thing we must understand is that Allah relates with us according to how we relate with others. If you want Allah to be merciful to you, be merciful to others. The Prophet also said that ‘the one who doesn’t show mercy won’t see mercy’.

“Allah helps His servant as long as His servant is helping others. So, your relationship with others has a connection with how Allah also treats you.”

The cleric advised everyone to relate with people with genuine love, irrespective of religion, creed, race or ethnic background.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the board of directors of Aims Media Company Limited, Dr Ahmed Tunde Popoola, called on Muslims to believe absolutely in Allah and to be committed to Islam.

“My message to the youths in particular is to not give up, to remain focused and be hard-working. There is no shortcut anywhere. We have seen all the prophets of Allah that He mentions in the Glorious Qur’an. We have seen what they went through. There is nobody that will not have challenges. When we work hard, pray and remain focused, Allah will then confer his favours on the hard work,” Popoola said.





He advised Nigerians to de-emphasise religion or ethnicity and choose leaders with great qualities in 2023.

According to him, the country, at this time, needs visionary and God-fearing leaders.

“I want us to look out for the leader that can take us to the Promised Land, a land of prosperity, security, peace, a land where there will be employment for everyone, a land where people will be able to go about their businesses without fear, a land full of milk and honey.

“Therefore, we should not apply sentiment, emotion or tribalism in our decision when it comes to choosing our leaders. The choices we make should be people who will represent us well,” Popoola added.

He urged every adult to drop apathy and be fully and actively involved in politics.

He said: “There are two levels of active participation. First, you can contest election. If you don’t want to do that, you should come out to vote. If you don’t come out to vote, then you contribute to what is called unpopular government because it is only those who vote that will be counted.

“You cannot sit at home doing analysis on television and expect to produce good leadership. If you want good leaders, you have to go register first and obtain your voter’s car, and then you are empowered.

“Luckily for us, we practise democracy in Nigeria, which means we have the right to choose people who will represent us. We are not operating oligarchy or monarchy where someone would just be imposed on us. Since we have that privilege to choose who will represent us, you cannot complain if you don’t come out to vote.

“I urge all Nigerians, especially those that have never voted before, who always thought ‘we don’t want to be part of it’ or ‘our votes will not count’. We have seen a lot of improvement in our electoral process and we have seen the commitment that INEC has brought to the table. Even the Federal Government led by President [Muhammadu] Buhari has given a lot of commitment to allow INEC to have free hands so that people who win elections will be the ones that are declared.

“So, it is left to us as citizens to go out, collect our voter’s cards and vote on the day of every election. Even if it is local government election, we should all go out and vote for the candidates of our choice.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director of AIMS Media Company Limited, Hajiya Amina Muhammad, said: “Alhamdulillah, we are fulfilled and the children are also happy.

“We appeal to corporate organisations and individuals that are even more buoyant than corporate organisations to reach out to the needy in our society. “It is just for us to be a little bit selfless, not to think of ourselves alone; we should think of those who need our assistance.

“When those who have give to those who don’t have, there will be less crime in the society, there will be peace in the society and there will be peaceful coexistence. So, I encourage everybody to always look out for those who don’t have and give without them asking.”

Other invited schools and associations that joined Bab-es-Salam Home for the celebration were Pacelli School for the Blind, Deaf Women Association of Nigeria, Baytu Sakinah Home, Halal Children’s Home, At-Tanzeel Schools, Great Khalifah College and Al-Musineen Cradle and College.

