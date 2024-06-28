IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an, Al-Baqarah 2:197, says, “For Hajj are the months well known. If anyone undertakes that duty therein let there be no obscenity nor wickedness nor wrangling in the Hajj. And whatever good ye do (be sure) God knoweth it. And take a provision (with you) for the journey but the best of provisions is right conduct. So fear Me o ye that are wise.”

The annual holy pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah by Muslims worldwide has proved to be a consistent global event for many centuries. It has proved to be the only largest world convention. It has proved to be the divine pilgrimage commanded on mankind. It has proved to be a great spiritual worship to crown the act of worship (Ibadah) of Muslims globally. It has proved to be the greatest tourist event in the world. It has proved to be the biggest world commercial transactions where not less than two billion dollars exchange hands. And it has proved to be the greatest world summit where issues of individual and collective interests are discussed in which the high, the medium and the low are involved.

But hajj has other multiplying benefits to the Muslims as individuals and as a group of believers. It has spiritual merits, socio-economic, political, and moral values from which we have a lot to learn. It has many purposes that are meant to teach us everlasting peace in Islam.

As a course of spiritual enrichment, hajj indicates a Muslim’s total submission to the Will of Allah. It denotes the dedication of the faithful to their religion, involving personal, physical, and financial burden. At no other place or on no other occasion in the lifetime of a Muslim does he feel so intensely and confidently that he is approaching Allah. It is impossible to convey the vividness of the experience and the sense of elation of Muslim pilgrims during this essentially personal apprehension of divine presence and grace (though conducted in a massive manner). At Arafat, which is the culmination of hajj rites, a Muslim’s devotional life reaches its peak. It is indeed the closest man can come spiritually to encountering God on earth.

That is why even Muslims in all parts of the world are expected to submit totally to the worship of Allah on the 9th of Dhul-Hijjah which is Arafat Day. Most Muslims who do not perform hajj normally fast on this great day and pray fervently to savour the beauty of the sacred day when the Almighty answer prayers, When Almighty Allah moves closer to mankind and takes pride in us against the angels that objected to our creation (Qur’an 2:30), when the Almighty is satisfied with our creation that we converge on Mount Arafat to obey His call. The Holy Qur’an, Baqarah, 2:30 says, “Behold thy Lord said to the angels: ‘I will create a vicegerent on earth’. They said ‘Wilt thou place therein one who will make mischief therein and shed blood? Whilst we do celebrate Thy praises and glorify Thy holy (name)?’ He said: ‘I know what ye know not.’”

The Eve of the Eid-I-Adha, Festival of Sacrifice, actually symbolises a meeting point where Adam and Eve met at Mountain Arafat. It signifies the meeting point for the children of Adam who are black, white, red, brown, young, old, man, woman, tall, short, rich, poor, powerful, weak, and others. It manifests the answer to Adam’s prayer (Qur’an 2:38) for Allah’s forgiveness over his sin for eating the forbidden fruit (Qur’an 2:35; 7:19).

The Holy Qur’an, A’raf 7:22-23 says, “So by deceit he brought about their fall: when they tasted of the tree their shame became manifest to them and they began to sew together the leaves of the garden over their bodies. And their Lord called unto them: “Did I not forbid you that tree and tell you that Satan was an avowed enemy unto you?” They said: “our Lord! we have wronged our own souls: if Thou forgive us not and bestow not upon us Thy mercy we shall certainly be lost.”

Hence, the continued answer to the prayer of the faithful on this Day. The continued forgiveness of sins. The continued assemblage of the Muslims to reenact the meeting of mankind. A spiritual benefit.

Besides, Hajj is the greatest regular conference of Peace known in the history of mankind. In the course of hajj, peace is the dominant theme. It is peace with God and one’s soul, peace with insects and other creatures. To maintain the peace with one another and with animals, peace with birds, and even with insects and other creatures. To disturb the peace of anyone or any creature in any shape or form is strictly prohibited as any killing, hurting is haram during hajj, especially in a state of Ihram by the pilgrims.

Also, hajj is a wholesome demonstration of the universality of Islam and the brotherhood and equality of the Muslims. From all walks of life, from all shades and classes, and from every corner of the globe the Muslims assemble at Makkah in response to the call of God. They dress in the same simple way, observe the same regulations, utter the same supplications at the same time in the same way, for the same end. There is no royalty, but loyalty of all to Allah. There is no aristocracy, but humility and devotion. It is the unparalleled contribution of Islam to racial harmony and the brotherhood of the faithful. The inspiration of the believers into an unrivalled sense of solidarity, a feeling of identification in a world of alienation, and the feeling of being part of the whole system of the cosmos.

In fact, hajj symbolises the unity of Allah. By the uniformed nature with which hajj rites are performed, it shows the Oneness of God upon which the principles and practices of the Religion of Peace rests. It confines the Oneness of the Muslim Ummah worldwide as all remain in unity without diversity from morning till sunset.

Moreover, hajj confirms the commitment of the Muslims to God. It shows their love for Him. It shows their submission to Allah. And it shows their readiness to forsake the material interests in His service. The Holy Qur’an, Baqarah 2:198-199 says, “It is no crime in you if ye seek of the bounty of your Lord (during Pilgrimage). Then when ye pour down from (Mount) Arafat celebrate the praises of God at the Sacred Monument and celebrate His praises as He has directed you even though before this ye went astray. Then pass on at a quick pace from the place whence it is usual for the multitude so to do and ask for God’s forgiveness. For God is Oft Forgiving Most Merciful”.

Though hajj is no tourism, it acquaints the pilgrims with the spiritual and historical environment of Prophet Muhammed (SAW). It makes them appreciate the Greatness of Allah through visits to the Holy Shrines. It makes the pilgrims derive warm inspirations and strengthen their faith.

What of the punctuality with which hajj rites are performed as an Act of worship that can only be performed in unison at the same place, same time, same way – it teaches us to carry out other Act of worship punctually. We are taught to pray promptly, pay Zakat annually, fast during the month of Ramadan among others. The Holy Qur’an, Baqarah, 2:200-202 says, “So when ye have accomplished your holy rites celebrate the praises of God as ye used to celebrate the praises of your fathers yea with far more heart and soul. There are men who say: “Our Lord! give us (thy bounties) in this world!” but they will have no portion in the hereafter. And there are men who say: “Our Lord! give us good in this world and good in the Hereafter and defend us from the torment on the fire!” To these will be allotted what they have earned and God is quick in account.”

Indeed, Hajj commemorates the Divine rituals observed by Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Prophet Ismaeel who are known to have been the first pilgrims to the First House of God on earth i.e., the Ka’bah at Makkah. It illuminates our heart to always obey the doctrines of Islam. It instills the Fear of Allah in us to always answer the Divine Call.

It further reminds us the Grand Assembly of the Day of Judgement when people will stand equal before God, waiting for their Final Destiny, and where no superiority of race of stock can be claimed. It is also a reminder of the fact that Makkah alone, in the whole existing world, was honoured by God in being the centre of monotheism since the time of Prophet Ibrahim, and that it will continue to be the Centre of Islam, the Religion of pure monotheism. So, we should honour and obey whom Allah has bestowed His favour in position, wealth, wisdom, and knowledge.

The Holy Qur’an, Baqarah 2:203 attests, “Celebrate the praises of God during the Appointed Days but if anyone hastens to leave in two days there is no blame on him and if anyone stays on there is no blame on him if his aims is to do right. Then fear God and know that ye will surely be gathered unto Him”.

We also benefit the act of endurance, perseverance, and restraint. As no less than five million pilgrims congregate in a place to worship, a lot of tolerance are exhibited on one another to worship in peace and orderly manner. A lot of tolerance are exhibited so as not to harm or inconvenient one another. The pilgrims normally show love by being their brother’s keeper, render assistance, and accommodate in friendliness. It is the world of brotherhood.

The Holy Qur’an, Hujurat 49:10 affirms, “The Believers are but A single Brotherhood : So make peace and Reconciliation between your Two (contending) brothers ; And fear God, that ye May receive Mercy”.

There is also no doubt that hajj denotes Islam as the religion of mankind. It shows that it is the first and last religion. The religion of all ages. For such a large crowd from across the globe to congregate annually in a place in worship, it shows the wider acceptance of the religion in all parts of the world. This symbolises the universal nature of Islam as the religion on mankind. (Qur’an 3:20, 86). The mystery about the attendance is that whenever a section of the world is incapacitated to attend in large numbers for political, economic, or natural disaster or wars, God Almighty will increase the number of Pilgrims from other countries of the world. Indeed, the lessons of Hajj are numerous, it is a kaleidoscopic world event that its benefits cannot be fully recounted within a limited space.

