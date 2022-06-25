There was a boy named John who was so lazy, he couldn’t even bother to change his clothes. One day, he saw that the apple tree in their yard was full of fruits. He wanted to eat some apples but he was too lazy to climb the tree and take the fruits. So he lay down underneath the tree and waited for the fruits to fall off. John waited and waited until he was very hungry but the apples never fell.

Moral of the story:

Laziness can get you nowhere. If you want something, you need to work hard for it.

Source: ofhsoupkitchen.org