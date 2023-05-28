Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has inaugurated the newly constructed Niger state House of Assembly Complex in Minna, Niger on Saturday.

The Senate President lauded the outgoing Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello for the project that “would provide conducive atmosphere for the discharge lagislative duties”.

Lawan also commended the Governor for having the vision to build such a “gigantic structure” for the legislatures adding that “it was only someone who has vision for legislature that will commit the state resources in building such an edifice”.

He described the legislature as the number one arm of government and expressed optimism that the new complex serves the members of the State House of Assembly judiciously.

The Senate President however advised the incoming Speaker of the House to take advantage of the capacity building exercise that would be carried out in the National Institute for Legislative Democratic Studies in Abuja which was recently commissioned by the outgoing President, Maj. Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd).

In his remarks, the outgoing Governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani Bello explained that the newly constructed State Assembly Complex is to provide conducive environment for legislatures to enable them perform their constitutional responsibilities as well as provide additional office space for the legislators aids and staff for smooth operations.

He commended the leadership and members of the State Assembly for their support in providing good governance to the people throughout his tenure.

Sani Bello said his administration had always supported legislative independence as an autonomous arm of government which has created mutual understanding in the discharge of executive and legislative duties.

“It is all tailored towards ensuring and enhancing the automy of legislative arm of government and in the history of the legislative process in the state,the governor’s name will go down as the one who aided the performance of legislatures in the state,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, the Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development Alhaji Mamman Sani, explained that the complex consist of thirty offices for Members designed with three floors, ground floor to accommodates thirty Members.

He added that the complex consist of entrance porch, eight committee rooms, library, research, cybercafe, E-labrary, conference room for seminar and symposia, 300 seater capacity public hearing room amongst others.





