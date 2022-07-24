Latest terrorist video: Buhari has done everything necessary to get results ― Presidency

Following the latest propaganda video released by the abductors of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, the Presidency, on Sunday, affirmed that as the Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari has done everything and more that is necessary to get immediate results from the military.

In the video, which shows the victims being brutalised, the terrorists are also alerted that will go after the President and Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State because their demands are yet to be met.

In its reaction, the Presidency in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity), observed that the use of propaganda and violence by terrorists is not new.

It maintained that the Nigerian security forces are neither clueless nor helpless but just cannot display their strategies to deal with the threats in public.

The statement read: “Terrorist activity using propaganda and the use of violence to force governments to accept or submit to political demands are not new all over the world.

“The country’s security and defence forces are not clueless or helpless. They have their plans and ways of doing things which they will not display in the media.

“The dilemmas in dealing with the specific case of train terrorists are manifold: punitive action like the popular call for carpet bombing of the known locations may assuage the desire of an angry public for revenge, but what about the hostages? They have committed no offence. All they did was to board a train.

“It suffices to say that the security forces are not relenting. They are acutely aware of their duties, responsibilities and what the nation expects of them. Whenever they embark upon those actions, they expect that the public should provide them with the needed support.

“Terrorism is a global scourge that must be fought by all actors- the military, the civilian population and the communication service providers. This is the only way safe havens of terrorists are eliminated in every part of the world.

“To help the nation against the ongoing situation, the media must increase their support for the fight against the exploitation of the internet and social media for terrorist purposes.

“The Presidency, in the meantime wishes to reassure the public that the President has done all, and even more than what is expected of him as Commander-in-Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military and expects nothing short of good results in the immediate.”



