Lagos Government announces first term resumption date for schools

The Lagos State Government has declared Monday, September 5, 2022, as the first term resumption date for schools in the year 2022/2023 academic session.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director-General of the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA), Abiola Seriki Ayeni on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

In the approved school calendar for the year 2022/2023, the first term will end on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Seriki explained that the academic calendar for the year 2022/2023 was done to harmonize the calendars of both public and private schools in the state and prioritize harmonized instructional days of learning to ensure that students in the state spend productive learning hours in the classrooms. He also stressed the need for schools to maintain a minimum of 180 learning days.

She enjoined all schools to adhere strictly to the academic calendar as approved for the delivery of quality and sustainable education in Lagos State in tandem with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Education and Technology.

