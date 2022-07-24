7 factors to consider before relocating to Lagos as a single

A lot of singles in Nigeria and abroad see Lagos as a good choice when it comes to relocation. This may be a result of the city being the epicentre of the nation’s economic activities, the job opportunities available, the social life, or other reasons.

Relocating to Lagos as a single is an important decision which should not be taken hastily. Although it isn’t as demanding as when a family decides on relocating, it still requires adequate preparation if the individual involved doesn’t intend on getting stranded or frustrated.

Discussed in this article are seven factors to consider before relocating to Lagos as a single person.

1. Finances

The cost of living in Lagos, when compared to some states in the country, is quite expensive. As a single person, before you bring to reality your decision to relocate to Lagos, you must ensure that you have sufficient funds that will make settling in Lagos easy and that can sustain you at least for the first two months of your stay.

You must calculate all expected and even unforeseen expenses and ensure you still have sufficient cash. This is because you are moving into a new environment and it may take a while before your body gets used to the environment.

Thus, it is advisable that if you don’t have sufficient cash at hand, you can either drop the idea or look for other means of getting more cash before relocating.

2. Accommodation

Another pertinent matter to settle before moving to Lagos is accommodation.

If you have a relative you can stay with for a while, that will be a good option to consider. And if not, you can consider a shared apartment since you’re single and you can’t really use a house with multiple rooms all alone.

If you want a shared apartment, it’s best if the person you are sharing the apartment with is of the same sex. This will eliminate cohabitation and the problems that come with it.





3. Feeding

The hustle and bustle that characterise Lagos make living there so different from other states. If you’re single, and don’t like to eat out, then your chances of coping in Lagos are small, especially if your workplace is miles away from your home.

For instance, people who live on the mainland and work on the island know how many hours they spend daily in traffic. So, for this group of individuals, singles especially, eating out is definitely the best option for them.

If you know you don’t welcome the idea of eating out and can’t figure out how to make homemade meals without affecting your daily schedule, you may need to rethink if you truly want to relocate to Lagos.

4. Bills

If as a single you were previously staying with your parents or relatives who don’t bother you about bills, then you need to brace up for greater responsibilities. Staying in Lagos, you will have to pay electricity bills which can be outrageous at times, waste disposal bills, security bills, bills for cleaning the apartment, and so on.

When you calculate the total of these bills in a month, then you will know that survival in Lagos is for mature minds.

So, it’s important you consider the bills you will have to pay on a monthly basis before relocating to Lagos.

5. Traffic

What is life in Lagos without traffic. The possibility of not encountering traffic on a single day in Lagos is very slim, even when there is a public holiday.

If you’re fortunate enough to stay on the mainland while you work on the island, then you and Lagos traffic must become close pals. People in this category tend to wake up as early as 4 am, leave home as early as 6 am just to resume at 8 am. Some will get back as late as 10pm daily.

This can be stressful and frustrating at times. If you can’t endure stress, then Lagos might not really be the best option for you.

6. Socialising

The busy life in Lagos makes it possible for some individuals to forget about their social life. As a single who intends on moving to Lagos, you must consider how you plan on balancing every aspect of your life without one affecting the other.

You don’t want to end up single forever, so you should welcome the idea of mingling by attending events or going to functions regardless of the tightness of your schedule.

You must be deliberate about this because Lagos won’t give you the luxury of time or breathing space to really meet people.

7. Security

In a bid to relocate to Lagos, you should also consider your security. You don’t want to get an apartment in an area that is unsafe. If you’re a night walker, it might be a little dangerous to stay in Lagos because criminal elements use this time to carry out their heinous crimes.

You should also be prepared to come across Agberos (area boys) mostly on the mainland, who can accost you and demand money from you without anyone showing concern.

Lagos is an amazing place to be because of the diverse opportunities available, not to talk of social life. In all, before arriving at a conclusion on your decision to relocate to Lagos, ensure you consider the factors listed above, and I trust you to make the best decision.

