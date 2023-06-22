The son of late Senator Buruji Kashamu, Abdulrasheed, has emerged as the Minority Whip of the Ogun State House of Assembly.

The 26-year-old, lawmaker representing Ijebu North Constituency 1, was appointed alongside other principal officers of the Assembly.

During Thursday’s plenary session in Abeokuta, the Speaker, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, announced the names of the assembly principal officers.

According to him, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House, agreed on consensus principal officers.

Adeniran Ademola (APC – Sagamu 11) emerged as the Deputy Majority Leader, while Mrs Omolola Bakare (APC -Ijebu Ode) was named the Chief Whip.

Babatunde Tella (APC-Abeokuta North) would be the Deputy Chief Whip. The Speaker also announced Rasheed Kashamu as the Minority Whip and Kolawole Awolaja as the Deputy Minority Whip.

Olalekan Adeleye (PDP -Odogbolu) emerged as the House Minority Leader, and then Lukmon Atobatele (PDP – Abeokuta South 1) as the Deputy Minority Leader.