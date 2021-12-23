Land racketeering/diversion of funds: OYACA nabs 5 Ibadan LG workers

A few weeks after it called on members of the public to submit petitions on cases bordering on corrupt practices in government agencies, ministries, and departments within Oyo State, the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) on Thursday stated that it has nabbed five officials of a local government in Ibadan.

The chairman of the anti-corruption agency, Justice Eni Esan, stated that OYACA, in carrying out its statutory mandate, nabbed five officials of a local government council in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on allegations of land racketeering and diversion of government funds into private accounts.

Justice Esan explained that investigation is still ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter in order to ensure that appropriate legal actions are taken to serve as a deterrent to others.

It will be recalled that the agency, saddled with the responsibility of pushing the state government’s zero tolerance for corruption mandate, had made it known that it had received several petitions that are under investigations through its chairman who also made it known to the public that the agency had been able to make some fund recovery from a contractor who failed to perform the government contract awarded to him.

According to Justice Esan, the agency had been receiving petitions from government departments, agencies, and individuals, adding that “to date, the agency has received 41 petitions; three of which were referred to other agencies for necessary action, six were found to be frivolous while three are non-petition/ intelligence-led cases which the agency took upon its own initiative.

“Two prima facie cases that were established have been referred to the Honourable Attorney General for prosecution while two others are being packaged for referral to the Attorney General. So far, 12 petitions which did not require prosecution have been concluded and appropriate recommendations made and legal advice duly rendered; the remaining petitions are under various stages of an investigation,” she said.

The OYACA chairman had reiterated that anyone that gives information to the agency will be protected, asking the public not to entertain any fear in giving information to the agency when they have facts about acts of corruption as everyone has a role to play if the society will win the fight against corruption.

Justice Esan however sounded a note of warning to people that deliberately fabricate false information for mischief and to cause trouble to others, emphasising that such people should know they are liable before the law.

