55-year-old man arrested with human head in Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a 55-year old man, Tunde Olayiwola, who was allegedly caught with a fresh human head meant for money ritual in Ondo, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking during the parade, on Thursday, the State Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, said the suspect was arrested by men of the state police command after an intelligence report that the suspect was about to receive a consignment.

He said the suspect was apprehended with the fresh head delivered to him and confessed that the head was meant to be used by him to ensure a better life.

He said: “On the 23rd of December, 2021, at about 9 am, the police received information that a self-acclaimed cleric named Alfa Tunde Olayiwola, a suspected ritualistic was about to receive a consignment suspected to be human head.

“The police immediately swung into action and the cleric was apprehended at Ajagbale area of Oka in Ondo town.

“A free head was found in his custody. He confessed that the head found in his possession was to be used to ensure he had a better life.”

Confessing to the crime, Olayiwola who said he hailed from Oshogbo said he ordered for the fresh head for money ritual at the sum of N60,000.

He said the consignment was delivered to him at home by a man he met at a social function on Thursday morning, saying he was about to commence the ritual when he was arrested.

He said: “I purposely ordered for the human head to make my life better and it was delivered to me. This is my first time but I want to do it to become rich and live a better life. The head was delivered to me today.”

Also, a 26-year old man, Ayodele Bankole, was arrested by the police in the state, after killing a young lady he took to an hotel in Akure, the state capital.

According to the CP, Bankole took the young lady to an hotel and stabbed her to death with knife before taking to his heels but was apprehended.

Oyediran said: “The suspect, Bankole went to an hotel but a few minutes later jumped down the stairs of the hotel and took to his heels.

“He was pursued and brought back to the hotel room, only to discover that a young lady of about 24 years old was found in the pool of her blood with fresh injuries on her neck and chest.

“She was confirmed dead at the hospital while a blood-stained knife was recovered at the scene of the incident”

But the suspect claimed that he was an Okada rider who was hired by a passenger but said he was apprehended while waiting for the passenger.

He said: “I was never at the hotel or kill anyone, I am an okada rider but I was surprised to be apprehended and arrested by the police. I cannot identify my passenger, I was just waiting for him.”

However, the Police boss said the suspects will soon be arraigned in court after investigation.

