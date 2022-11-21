Lalong wants more personnel, training for security forces to tackle insecurity

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has again restated the need to increase the number of personnel of the Nigerian security forces as well as enhance their training and retraining to make them effective in tackling insecurity in the country.

The Governor said this when he received members of Senior Course 45 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji who paid him a Courtesy visit as part of their study tour to Plateau State.

Lalong said the Nigerian Security agencies have played a great role in addressing insecurity in the country but must be enhanced through training and retraining as well as more recruitment.

He said “The crimes we face today are different from what we faced in the past and thus require that we adopt new strategies that are relevant to the current dynamics.

This means our armed forces must be trained and retrained always in addition to an increase in their numbers. We need to respond to the challenges of today with the strategy of the day”.

The Governor also told the participants that Plateau State has enjoyed the support of the Armed Forces in addressing insecurity which was a major setback to the development of the State. He assured them of his support in ensuring the successful completion of their study tour.

Earlier, Director of Joint Studies Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Bindul said the team is one of the 8 going around selected States to carry out studies on the theme “Youth Unemployment and Internal Security.”

He said the 51 participants in the team comprise various branches of the Armed Forces as well as others from Bangladesh, Malawi, Ghana, Congo Brazzaville and Tanzania.

