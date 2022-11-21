Defection galore hits APC as more members join PDP in Sokoto council

The wave of defection continues in Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as about hundreds of members of the party from Sabon Birni Local Government Area have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Receiving the defectors at the weekend, Mallam Saidu Umar, the PDP governorship candidate for the upcoming general elections, assured them that they’ve defected to the winning party, describing the PDP as the party which ensures fairness and inclusiveness of all its members.

Speaking further, the candidate said his administration, if given the mandate, will sustain and improve on the legacies of the present administration, especially in the area that directly affects the well-being of the people of the state.

He said the areas of education, agriculture, youth and women empowerment and security will receive priority attention.

Commenting on the security challenges bedeviling the eastern part of Sokoto, specifically Sabon Birni Local Government Area, Umar said if given the opportunity to govern the state, he will restore normalcy, peaceful coexistence in the area.

He commended the present administration on the significant role it had been playing to eradicate insecurity in the area. He assured the people of the local government that he will improve and deploy more on the existing strategies employed by the present administration.

He extolled the scorecard of the Tambuwal administration on the agricultural revolution which he said farmers in the area will return back to their farms. He said his expertise in agriculture coupled with being a farmer, and his commitment in the area will certainly help in revamping the sector.