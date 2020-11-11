Lalong presents N133.4 billion budget proposal for 2021

Plateau State Governor, Mr Simon Bako Lalong has presented an N133.4 billion budget proposal to the State House of Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year.

While presenting the budget tagged: ” Budget of Economic Recovery, Inclusive Growth and Infrastructural Consolidation” Governor Lalong said the administration has embedded in it a covid-19 component of N11 billion.

According to him, the budget depicted an increase of N10 billion representing 8.6 per cent difference above 2020 revised budget of N122 billion adding that the increase was as a result of the increase in both recurrent and capital estimates.

He pointed out that 2021 estimates presented was intended to pursue programmes and projects with a view of achieving an inclusive and high-income strategy while securing an increasingly better life for all.

Governor Lalong added that the proposed capital expenditure in the 2021 budget was N49.2 billion which represents 37.12 per cent and promised that his administration shall continue to implement all strategies that will prioritise spending and ensure that people of the state get value for money in all government transactions.

“Also we shall ensure that all civil servants discharge their duties with utmost diligence and excellence such that value is added and the benefits are clearly seen by the people” he assures

He further added that despite the recent looting, destructions and vandalization of public and private properties and businesses by hoodlums which led to huge losses estimated at over N75 billion, the state is more than ever determined to continue the implementation of Rescue Agenda of the administration.

The governor, therefore, appealed to the State House of Assembly to diligently pursue and deliberate on the budget adding that the timely passage of the budget will be a boost for the state to qualify for more grants of the SFTAS Disbursement Link Indicators as well as Additional Financing and Eligibility Criteria.